HQ

In an increasingly heated exchange, Russian officials have sharply criticized French President Emmanuel Macron for his recent comments about Russia being a threat to Europe. Macron, in a national address, described the ongoing Ukraine conflict as a global war, with Russia as a key danger to both France and Europe (via Reuters).

He even suggested expanding France's nuclear deterrence across Europe, a move that raised concerns in Moscow. Russian lawmakers, including Konstantin Kosachev, have dismissed Macron's rhetoric as dangerously misguided, accusing him of stirring unnecessary panic with exaggerated fears of Russian aggression.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova likened Macron to a whimsical figure telling tall tales, further mocking his inconsistent statements. As tensions continue to rise, Russia stresses that the true danger lies in Western miscalculations and warns that reckless words could push the world toward a catastrophic conflict.