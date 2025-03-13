Russia pushes old demands in talks with United States over Ukraine

HQ

Russia has reportedly presented the United States with familiar demands as a condition for ending its war in Ukraine, once again insisting that Kyiv abandon its NATO aspirations and prohibit foreign troops from its territory, according to sources (via Reuters).

These terms, echoing those put forward in previous negotiations and largely dismissed by Western officials, have raised questions about whether Moscow is genuinely open to a peace deal or merely seeking leverage to strengthen its position.

American and Russian officials have engaged in discreet discussions over the past weeks, yet the United States remains divided on how to approach negotiations. While some view past agreements as a potential framework, others argue that a fresh approach is needed.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed cautious optimism over talks held in Saudi Arabia, suggesting a possible 30-day ceasefire could serve as a stepping stone toward a broader agreement.

However, experts warn that any temporary truce could allow Russia to regroup militarily, with European leaders increasingly concerned about Washington's shifting stance under President Donald Trump. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.