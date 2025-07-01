English
Russia pushes back against United States accusations of delay in Ukraine talks

Moscow insists it remains committed to diplomacy despite United States claims of stalling.

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. The Kremlin has pushed back against comments from United States envoy Keith Kellogg, who said on Monday that "Russia cannot continue to stall for time while it bombs civilian targets in Ukraine."

Asked about the remarks, Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that "no one is delaying anything here." Then, he added that "we are naturally in favour of achieving the goals that we are trying to achieve. Therefore, we are not interested in drawing out anything."

Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasised that all agreed terms have been honoured and reiterated Moscow's interest in resolving the conflict through political means. The next round of talks has yet to be scheduled, so stay tuned for further updates.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - DEC 23, 2016: The Dmitry Sergeyevich Peskov - Press Attache for the President of Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Deputy head of the Presidential at annual press conference // Shutterstock

