Russia pushes back against United States accusations of delay in Ukraine talks

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . The Kremlin has pushed back against comments from United States envoy Keith Kellogg, who said on Monday that "Russia cannot continue to stall for time while it bombs civilian targets in Ukraine."

Asked about the remarks, Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that "no one is delaying anything here." Then, he added that "we are naturally in favour of achieving the goals that we are trying to achieve. Therefore, we are not interested in drawing out anything."

Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasised that all agreed terms have been honoured and reiterated Moscow's interest in resolving the conflict through political means. The next round of talks has yet to be scheduled, so stay tuned for further updates.