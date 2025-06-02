Russia presses harsh conditions in brief peace talks in Istanbul

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . In their first face-to-face peace talks in years, both delegations met on Monday for less than an hour in Istanbul, where Moscow delivered a list of rigid conditions that included territorial concessions and military restrictions.

While both sides agreed to limited humanitarian actions, the core of the negotiation revealed how far apart they remain. Meanwhile, Turkish President Erdogan proposed a trilateral summit with Trump, Putin, and Zelensky, so stay tuned for further updates.