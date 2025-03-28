English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Netherlands: Russia poised for large-scale troop movement after Ukraine peace agreement

According to Dutch Minister of Defence, Ruben Brekelmans.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on the Netherlands. Russia could soon execute a major troop movement, potentially involving hundreds of thousands of soldiers near the Baltic region, after a potential peace agreement in Ukraine, according to the Dutch Minister of Defence.

In a speech on Thursday, Ruben Brekelmans referenced intelligence reports indicating that Russia could shift its focus and enhance its military capabilities. This move could create a significant threat to NATO nations, especially if the war in Ukraine freezes or ends.

Brekelmans stressed that the unpredictability of Russia's actions remains a concern, with NATO nations like the Netherlands actively preparing for possible conflicts and bolstering defense capabilities. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.

Netherlands: Russia poised for large-scale troop movement after Ukraine peace agreement
Ruben Brekelmans // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsNetherlandsRussiaUkraine


Loading next content