Netherlands: Russia poised for large-scale troop movement after Ukraine peace agreement

The latest news on the Netherlands . Russia could soon execute a major troop movement, potentially involving hundreds of thousands of soldiers near the Baltic region, after a potential peace agreement in Ukraine, according to the Dutch Minister of Defence.

In a speech on Thursday, Ruben Brekelmans referenced intelligence reports indicating that Russia could shift its focus and enhance its military capabilities. This move could create a significant threat to NATO nations, especially if the war in Ukraine freezes or ends.

Brekelmans stressed that the unpredictability of Russia's actions remains a concern, with NATO nations like the Netherlands actively preparing for possible conflicts and bolstering defense capabilities. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.