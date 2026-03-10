Russia "only winner so far" from Middle East war, EU chief says

HQ

Antonio Costa said on Tuesday that Russia is currently the only country benefiting from the war in the Middle East, warning that the conflict is strengthening Moscow's position while distracting from the war in Ukraine.

Speaking to EU ambassadors in Brussels, Costa said rising energy prices are giving Russia additional resources to finance its war against Ukraine. He also noted that military capabilities that might otherwise support Kyiv are being diverted as the Middle East conflict takes centre stage.

Costa urged all parties in the region to avoid further escalation and return to negotiations. He warned that continued fighting threatens not only the Middle East but also Europe and the broader international order.

As Costa stated (via Reuters):

So ​far, there is only one winner ​in this war - Russia. It ​gains new resources to finance its war ​against Ukraine as energy prices rise. It profits from the diversion of military capabilities that could otherwise have ​been sent to support Ukraine. And ​it benefits from reduced attention to the Ukrainian front ‌as ⁠the conflict in the Middle East takes centre stage. Freedom and human rights cannot be achieved through bombs. Only international law upholds them. We must avoid further escalation. ​Such a path threatens the Middle East, Europe, and ​beyond.