HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . The Kremlin has stated that the progress of Ukraine peace negotiations now depends largely on Kyiv's stance and Washington's effectiveness as mediator, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"A lot depends, naturally, on the position of the Kyiv regime," Peskov told Belarus 1 TV. "It depends on how effectively Washington's mediating efforts continue," he said, adding that the situation on the ground was another factor that could not be ignored.

With little movement since the last in-person meetings, Moscow emphasised that battlefield developments also shape the pace of diplomacy. Despite recent exchanges of prisoners, fundamental differences between both sides remain unresolved.