Russia launches widespread airstrikes on Ukraine as Putin visits China

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Russia carried out overnight air attacks across Ukraine, hitting transport hubs and residential areas, leaving several railway workers hospitalized and homes damaged, Ukrainian and Polish authorities said on Wednesday.

Alerts sounded for hours in both eastern and western regions, while Poland activated defense aircraft to secure its airspace in response. Officials warned of delays to key public transport services, as fires and infrastructure damage compounded the disruption.

The strikes coincided with Russian President Vladimir Putin's attendance at a high-profile military parade in China, where leaders emphasized the world's fragile balance between peace and conflict. If you want to learn more about this parade in China, check it out here.