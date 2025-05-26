Russia launches third consecutive night of attacks on Ukraine

Dansk
The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. We now know that Russian forces have carried out air and drone attacks across Ukraine for the third night running, targeting Kyiv and several surrounding regions, Ukrainian regional officials and emergency services said.
The strikes caused damage to residential buildings and infrastructure, with some civilians reported injured, while Ukrainian authorities confirmed the interception of numerous drones. No official response has been given by Moscow regarding the latest offensives.