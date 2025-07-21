Russia launches one of the biggest attacks of the entire war on several Ukrainian regions

HQ

The week started with a new, massive air offensive by Russia on Ukrainian territory. Described as "one of the most intense attacks of the entire war", the operation involved both missiles and drones, which landed on both Kiev (at least two dead) and the regions of Járkiv and Ivano Frankivsk.

On the Ukrainian side, and adding to the recently-announced agreement with UK and Germany as providers of ammunition for air defence, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the French foreign minister to further increase the co-production of weaponry, including Ukrainian-built drones.

Besides the supply, Ukraine and France also discussed further French military support, sanctions on Russia, and the process to include the former in the EU. On the other hand, the British support is deemed as part of their "50-day campaign" to put more pressure on Russia.

According to Elmundo, Zelenskyy said that Kiev has proposed a new round of peace talks to Moscow, although previous attempts in Turkey failed to progress.

On the Russian side, Putin is now banning the docking of foreign ships in Russian ports without prior authorisation from the FSB, which is now in charge of the logistics instead of the Ministry of Transport.