Russia launches new wave of strikes on Kyiv and energy facilities

A large-scale Russian assault hit Kyiv early Friday, sparking fires in apartment buildings and damaging critical energy infrastructure. Explosions echoed across the city as drones and missiles struck residential areas, forcing emergency crews to battle flames through the night. Power and water disruptions were reported on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, while several regions remained without electricity. In Zaporizhzhia, a similar barrage caused casualties and heavy damage to homes. Meanwhile, local authorities urged calm as repair teams worked to restore essential services amid growing concerns over renewed pressure on Ukraine's energy grid ahead of winter.