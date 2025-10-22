Russia launches new wave of overnight strikes on Ukraine

HQ

We just got the news that Russian drone and missile attacks struck multiple Ukrainian cities overnight, killing at least 6 people, injuring 17, and damaging residential and energy sites.

The strikes coincided with President Volodymyr Zelensky's trip to Sweden, where he is expected to push for deeper defense ties as peace talks remain stagnant.

Local officials reported widespread power outages and fires across Kyiv and other regions after debris from intercepted drones hit homes and industrial zones.

The assault, described by Zelensky as "vile," comes as Ukraine continues to call for greater Western support to counter Russia's escalating offensive.

