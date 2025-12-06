Russia launches massive overnight attack on Ukraine: 650 drones and 51 missiles

HQ

Russia carried out a massive overnight assault on Ukraine just hours before Kyiv and Washington were set to continue peace negotiations.

According to Ukraine's air force, Moscow launched 650 drones and 51 missiles across the country, triggering nationwide air alerts. Ukrainian defenses intercepted most of them, but 29 locations were hit, leaving at least eight people injured.

Energy facilities and several residential areas were damaged, including sites in Kyiv, Dnipro, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Lviv, Volyn, and Mykolaiv. A railway station building in Fastiv was also struck.

Ukraine and Unites States set to continue peace negotiations

Russia said its own air defenses downed more than 100 Ukrainian drones overnight. Meanwhile, reports from Russian Telegram channels indicated that Ukraine targeted the Ryazan Oil Refinery, though local authorities only confirmed damage to a residential building and an industrial area.

Ukraine has intensified strikes on Russian energy infrastructure as part of its strategy to pressure the Kremlin into serious peace concessions. Russia continues to target Ukraine's energy grid as winter approaches.

The latest escalation comes as Ukrainian and United States officials enter their third day of talks aimed at finding a path toward ending the war. Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can check out the post below.