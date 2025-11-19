Russia launches massive overnight attack across Ukraine, leaving 10 dead and 86 injured

HQ

At least 10 people were killed and 86 injured after Russia launched a large overnight missile and drone attack across Ukraine early Wednesday. The strikes hit multiple regions, damaging residential buildings, a hospital, schools, and critical energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian authorities reported more than 470 drones and 48 missiles of various types fired during the assault. Kharkiv was among the hardest-hit cities, with drone strikes injuring dozens, including children.

Western regions such as Ternopil and Lviv (located over 500 kilometers from the front line) were also targeted, causing widespread damage and power outages. Additional strikes were reported in Ternopil and Ivano-Frankivsk, where several people died.

Ukraine's Energy Ministry confirmed emergency power outages across several oblasts after renewed attacks on energy facilities. Large fires were reported in Lviv, and authorities urged residents to stay indoors due to possible air pollution following explosions.

The overnight attack also prompted regional responses. Poland scrambled fighter jets and temporarily closed two airports as a precaution near its border with Ukraine. Romania also deployed Eurofighters and F-16s after detecting a drone that briefly breached its airspace.

