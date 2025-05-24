Russia launches massive drone and missile attack on Kyiv

Dansk
The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. We now know that Russia launched dozens of ballistic missiles and over 200 drones targeting Kyiv overnight, causing damage across six districts and injuring at least 15 people, including children.
Ukrainian officials condemned the strikes as a major escalation and called for increased international sanctions to pressure Moscow. This attack follows recent prisoner exchanges and ongoing tense peace negotiations. Stay tuned for more updates.