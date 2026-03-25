Russia launches low-orbit satellites to rival Starlink

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Russia has launched 16 low-Earth-orbit satellites as part of an effort to develop a domestic alternative to SpaceX's Starlink network.

The satellites were deployed by Bureau 1440, a Russian aerospace firm aiming to create a global broadband system. The company described the launch as a transition from experimental testing to the early stages of a full communication service.

Despite the move, Russia remains far behind Starlink, which (since its first operational launches in 2019) has grown to more than 10,000 satellites in orbit and dominates the low-orbit internet sector.

Satellites in orbit (concept) // Shutterstock

Starlink, developed under Elon Musk, has become a key player in global communications, particularly in conflict zones, highlighting the strategic importance of satellite internet infrastructure.

Russia's push reflects a broader attempt to regain ground in space technology, a field where it once led during the Soviet era with milestones such as Sputnik 1 launch and Yuri Gagarin becoming the first human in orbit.

However, since the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia's space program has faced challenges including funding constraints and management issues. The new satellite initiative signals an effort to reassert its capabilities in an increasingly competitive and commercially driven space race.