Russia launches largest drone attack on Ukraine since start of war

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Russia has carried out its most extensive drone offensive against Ukraine to date, just hours after United States President Donald Trump accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of derailing peace efforts.

"This is a demonstrative attack, and it comes at a time when there have been so many attempts to achieve peace and cease fire, but Russia rejects everything," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram. "Everyone who wants peace must act."

The wave of unmanned aircraft and missiles, directed primarily at Lutsk and other regions, marked a sharp escalation in the ongoing conflict, triggering emergency responses across the country and even in neighboring Poland. You can learn more details in the post below.