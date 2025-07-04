Russia launches largest drone attack on Kyiv after Trump-Putin call

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Russia has carried out its most intense drone assault on Kyiv to date, targeting residential and public infrastructure across multiple districts just hours after a phone call between Trump and Putin failed to produce progress.

"I woke up to the sound of explosions, first the Shahed drones started buzzing, and then the explosions began," Reuters reported Maria Hilchenko, a 40-year-old resident, as saying. "Then people started screaming outside. The explosions from the Shaheds kept coming."

The overnight barrage left dozens wounded and caused widespread destruction, including damage to schools and diplomatic buildings. Zelensky and Trump later discussed strengthening air defence capabilities amid growing concerns over delayed Western support.