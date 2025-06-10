Russia launches largest drone assault on Ukraine, strikes key airfield

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . On Monday, Russia unleashed its most extensive drone offensive since the war began, targeting a strategic military airfield in western Ukraine and causing partial damage, according to Ukrainian officials.



Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted 460 of 479 drones and 19 of 20 missiles, according to a statement from the air force. "The main strike was targeting... one of the operational air fields. There are some hits," an air force spokesperson told Ukrainian television.

The assault follows recent Ukrainian strikes on Russian bomber bases, marking a sharp intensification in hostilities. Air defenses intercepted a vast majority of the incoming drones and missiles, though the targeted airfield near the Polish border sustained some hits.