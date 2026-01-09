Russia launches hypersonic Oreshnik missile near EU border in escalation of Ukraine war

HQ

Russia has confirmed it fired its hypersonic Oreshnik missile at Ukraine during a large overnight assault, marking a rare use of the weapon close to the European Union's eastern frontier and raising fresh alarms about the war's spillover risks.

Ukraine said the missile struck a target in the country's west, near NATO territory, and dismissed Moscow's claim that the launch was retaliation for an alleged Ukrainian drone attempt against President Vladimir Putin's residence, an accusation Kyiv and Washington have both rejected as false. Ukrainian officials described Russia's justification as "absurd."

Russian Oreshnik missiles on a tractor-trailer. What the Oreshnik missile system looks like // Shutterstock

Although the Oreshnik is touted by the Kremlin as virtually unstoppable, early indications suggest the missile may again have carried inert warheads, pointing to a show of force rather than a strike intended to cause maximum destruction. Still, Ukrainian leaders warned that using such a weapon near Europe's borders amounted to a serious threat to regional security.

The launch came alongside wider Russian strikes that hit infrastructure and residential areas, including in Kyiv, where authorities reported casualties, damaged buildings and widespread heating outages amid winter conditions.

The timing appears deliberate: the attack followed recent moves by European allies to outline postwar security guarantees for Ukraine, including discussions about deploying Western troops after a ceasefire, proposals Moscow has already branded a "direct threat."

Andrii Sybiha on X:

Russia claims it used an intermediate range ballistic missile, so-called "Oreshnik", against Lviv region.

Such a strike close to EU and NATO border is a grave threat to the security on the European continent and a test for the transatlantic community. We demand strong responses to Russia's reckless actions.

We are informing the United States, European partners, and all countries and international organizations about the details of this dangerous strike through diplomatic channels.

It is absurd that Russia attempts to justify this strike with the fake "Putin residence attack" that never happened. Another proof that Moscow does not need any real reasons for its terror and war.

Putin uses an IRBM near EU and NATO border in response to his own hallucinations — this is truly a global threat. And it demands global responses.

There needs to be more strong steps against Russian tanker fleet—and the U.S. is right to take action here—as well as Russia's oil revenues, schemes, and its assets. Not only in the EU but across the world.

We urge all responsible states and international organizations to call out Russian lies and increase pressure on the aggressor without delay.

We will be initiating international action — an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council, a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, as well as responses within the EU, Council of Europe, and OSCE.

Volodymyr Zelensky on X:

In Kyiv and the region, the aftermath of the massive Russian strike is still being dealt with. All necessary services are deployed. Twenty residential buildings alone were damaged. Recovery operations after the strikes also continue in the Lviv region and other regions of our country. Unfortunately, as of now, it is known that four people have been killed in the capital alone. Among them is an ambulance crew member. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Dozens of people were injured. There was also a second strike on one of the residential buildings - precisely at the moment when first responders were providing assistance after the first strike.

Overall, last night there were 242 drones. There were also 13 ballistic missiles targeting energy facilities and civilian infrastructure, one Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile, as well as 22 cruise missiles. The attack took place exactly when there was a significant cold spell. Aimed precisely against the normal life of ordinary people.

Right now, everything possible is being done to restore heating and electricity supply for the people. Today there will be a meeting of the Energy Staff, at which I expect reports on all the details of the restoration work - timelines, the necessary equipment, and the responsible officials.

In addition to our civilian infrastructure and energy facilities, a building of the Embassy of Qatar was damaged last night by a Russian drone - Qatar, a state that does so much to mediate with Russia in order to secure the release of prisoners of war and civilians held in Russian prisons.

A clear reaction from the world is needed. Above all from the United States, whose signals Russia truly pays attention to. Russia must receive signals that it is its obligation to focus on diplomacy, and must feel consequences every time it again focuses on killings and the destruction of infrastructure. Today's strike also serves as a very loud reminder to all our partners that supporting Ukraine's air defense is a permanent priority. Not a single day can be lost in deliveries, in production, or in agreements. Today, we will inform our partners at all levels about what has happened and what response measures we need. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine!