Russia is investigating a car bomb explosion in Moscow and the preparation of a second vehicle

HQ

Yesterday, Tuesday, two car bomb attacks took place in the Russian capital, Moscow: one that detonated in the morning in the east of the Russian capital and another that was identified by the security services in south-west Moscow, according to reports by Reuters. One victim, a driver, was reported in the explosion in the eastern area. The second vehicle was identified before it detonated, saving the life of its potential target, a scientific researcher.

Today, Wednesday, security services from Russia's State Investigative Committee arrested two underage Russian citizens as accomplices in the planting of the explosives. According to the investigation revealed by the Kremlin, unidentified individuals told a teenage girl to collect the bomb, and she handed it over to a teenage boy, who placed it in the car along with a GPS tracker.

Although the Kremlin has tasked its special services with investigating the case and everything remains under the strictest secrecy, since 2022 the Ukrainian secret services have successfully carried out several targeted assassinations against senior Russian military and government officials using similar tactics.