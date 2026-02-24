Russia investigates Telegram founder Durov

HQ

Russia has launched a criminal investigation into Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram, as part of what officials describe as a terrorism-related case. State newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta said the probe was based on materials from the Federal Security Service, accusing the platform of facilitating extremist activity.

The decision comes as Moscow seeks tighter control over Telegram, which has more than one billion users and plays a major role in information-sharing in both Russia and Ukraine. Authorities are also promoting a state-backed alternative app known as MAX.

The Kremlin claims Telegram poses a security threat and has failed to cooperate with regulators. Durov has denied the allegations, saying Russia is attempting to force citizens onto a surveillance-controlled platform. He previously left Russia after refusing to shut opposition groups on his earlier social network, VK.

The investigation marks a further step in Russia's expanding digital crackdown as the war in Ukraine marks four years since Russia's full-scale invasion...