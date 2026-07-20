Russia fired more than 40 ballistic missiles at Kyiv last night

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In one of the deadliest attacks on Kyiv since the war began, Russia fired a total of 41 ballistic missiles at the Ukrainian capital last night. According to Reuters, there is one confirmed fatality and 16 people seriously injured.

The attack targeted residential buildings, including a student hall of residence, several warehouses, a supermarket and a metro station in the city centre.

Russia has increased the frequency of attacks using this type of missile, for which Ukraine currently has a shortage of interceptors. Despite this, the Ukrainian army reported that it had shot down 18 missiles, as well as 108 of the 125 drones detected. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is urging his partners in the US and Europe to speed up the delivery of air defence systems to repel these attacks. Just last week, Ukraine and the United States signed an agreement to manufacture Patriot missiles, which Kyiv hopes to begin producing by the end of the year.