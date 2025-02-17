Russia fines Google over YouTube video instructing soldiers on surrender

HQ

A Russian court has slapped Alphabet's Google with a hefty fine of 3.8 million roubles, roughly $41,530, for hosting YouTube videos that allegedly provided Russian soldiers with guidance on how to surrender, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Monday (via Reuters).

This marks another instance of Russia cracking down on foreign tech companies that fail to comply with its strict content laws, particularly those it considers to be "fake news" about the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The Kremlin has long accused foreign platforms of spreading critical content about the Russian government and its policies. Despite consistent fines and mounting pressure, Google has remained firm in its refusal to remove such content, further fueling tensions.

Authorities have also been accused of slowing YouTube's connection speeds to limit access to videos critical of President Vladimir Putin. However, the Russian government denies these accusations, blaming Google for failing to upgrade its equipment. For now, it remains to be seen if the fine will have any significant impact on Google's operations in Russia.