English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Russia faces setback after drone strikes on strategic bomber fleet

Aging Soviet-era aircraft will be difficult to replace amid sanctions and production delays.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. We now know that Russia's long-range bomber fleet, key to its conventional strikes in Ukraine, has taken a blow after recent drone attacks damaged multiple aircraft (Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web).

While Moscow denies losses, satellite images and military sources suggest significant damage that may take years to repair. Replacing these Cold War-era bombers remains a challenge, as production is stalled and newer models are years from deployment.

Russia faces setback after drone strikes on strategic bomber fleet
Russia faces setback after drone strikes on strategic bomber fleet // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsRussiaUkraine


Loading next content