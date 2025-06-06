Russia faces setback after drone strikes on strategic bomber fleet

Dansk
The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. We now know that Russia's long-range bomber fleet, key to its conventional strikes in Ukraine, has taken a blow after recent drone attacks damaged multiple aircraft (Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web).
While Moscow denies losses, satellite images and military sources suggest significant damage that may take years to repair. Replacing these Cold War-era bombers remains a challenge, as production is stalled and newer models are years from deployment.