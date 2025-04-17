Russia eyes seized US company to boost military food supplies

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Moscow's strategic move to seize the US-owned canned food company Glavprodukt could soon see the company providing essential supplies to the Russian army.

Taken under state control in October 2024, this marked the first American firm expropriated by the Kremlin, potentially influencing the delicate United States-Russia relationship as both nations continue negotiations over the war in Ukraine.

Now, a newly revealed letter shows that the company's future operations will be geared towards ensuring steady food production for Russia's defence sector. With asset seizures becoming increasingly common, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.