Russia is expanding its search for migrant workers, looking beyond the former Soviet republics to nations across Asia, including Myanmar, to address a growing labour shortage, according to a report by the Interfax news agency citing the economy minister on Tuesday (via Reuters).

The country, facing an unemployment rate of just 2.3%, is grappling with a need for workers, especially as its armed forces and defence industries draw attention from civilian sectors. Vladimir Putin has acknowledged the challenge, and recently, a steelmaker in Russia voiced concerns over regional moves to limit migrant workers in construction.

Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov confirmed that Russia is already in talks with Myanmar, which has millions of workers abroad. With many citizens from Central Asia facing rising hostility in Russia following a deadly terrorist attack in March 2024, the country is looking to widen its migration pool and explore new avenues.

Reshetnikov emphasized that Russia should consider labour resources from a variety of countries, as some nations actively export their workforce, offering a fresh pool of talent that could help fill critical gaps. For now, it remains to be seen how successful these discussions will be, and whether this new strategy can truly ease the labour crunch.