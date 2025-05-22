Russia exploited DANA disaster to fuel disinformation campaign, Spanish intelligence reports

Dansk
The latest news on Spain. Following the catastrophic floods in Valencia that claimed over 200 lives on October, Spanish intelligence has now reported that Russian-linked actors flooded social media with false claims to incite chaos and distrust.
These operations, attributed to coordinated pro-Kremlin entities, introduced fabricated narratives about infrastructure failures and death tolls. Now, Spanish authorities claim they aimed to undermine Spain's democratic institutions and its alliances.