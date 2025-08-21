Russia: Excluding Moscow from Ukraine's security talks is a "road to nowhere"

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Russia has warned on Wednesday that attempts to resolve Ukraine's security without its participation are pointless, amid Western discussions on Kyiv's protection.

Tensions rose after an object, believed to be a Russian drone, landed in Poland, prompting accusations of provocation. The standoff highlights persistent disagreements on how to secure lasting peace in the region.

"I am sure that in the West and above all in the United States they understand perfectly well that seriously discussing security issues without the Russian Federation is a utopia, it's a road to nowhere," said Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Lavrov criticised European leaders for pushing initiatives at the White House, calling their approach clumsy and unconstructive. Moscow reiterated it opposes NATO troop deployments in Ukraine, while Kyiv works with allies on potential military guarantees.