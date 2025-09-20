Russia escalates overnight strikes on Ukraine

HQ

We just got the news that Russia has launched one of its heaviest air assaults on Ukraine in recent weeks, sending waves of drones and missiles across the country overnight. The strikes damaged residential buildings, factories and energy facilities, leaving several people dead and dozens injured. Ukrainian officials said air defences intercepted most of the incoming weapons but admitted that some hit major cities, including Dnipro and Chernihiv. Kyiv responded by striking oil refineries deep inside Russian territory, triggering fires and explosions. Both sides continue to step up the use of drones as the war intensifies, while border regions near NATO states remain on high alert.