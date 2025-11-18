Russia downs two drones approaching Moscow, airports temporarily halt flights

HQ

Russian air defences shot down two Ukrainian drones heading for Moscow on Tuesday, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said. Emergency services were reported at the scene as authorities assessed the situation.

The incident prompted a temporary suspension of all flights at Sheremetyevo and Vnukovo, the capital's two largest airports. Russia's aviation watchdog confirmed the pause in both incoming and outgoing traffic.

As per Reuters, no casualties have been reported so far, and officials are investigating potential damage caused by the downed drones. This is a developing news story...