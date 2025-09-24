Russia dismisses Trump's "paper tiger" claim and asserts economic and military strength "Of course, President Trump heard Zelensky's version of events. And apparently at this point, this version is the reason for the assessment we heard."

Just a few hours ago, Trump made headlines by suggesting Ukraine could reclaim all territory lost to Russia, describing Moscow as a struggling "paper tiger." Now, Russia has rejected the recent remarks by President Donald Trump, insisting instead that it remains strong both militarily and economically. "Of course, President Trump heard Zelensky's version of events. And apparently at this point, this version is the reason for the assessment we heard," Peskov said in an interview with RBC radio.