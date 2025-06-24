Russia dismisses claims of insufficient support for Iran

Dansk
The latest news on Israel and Iran. The Kremlin has rejected criticism that it failed to adequately support Iran during recent hostilities, defending its condemnation of United States and Israeli airstrikes as evidence of its commitment.
"Russia actually supported Iran with its clear position," stated Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, who also noted that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi expressed gratitude for Russia's position during his meeting with Putin on Monday.
While Iranian officials have reportedly expressed disappointment with Moscow's actions, Russia maintains that its position has been consistent and valued by Tehran. Despite Putin's pledge to aid the Iranian people, no concrete steps have been outlined yet.