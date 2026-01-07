Russia deploys submarine to shield sanctions-busting oil tanker

HQ

Russia has reportedly sent a submarine and other naval assets to escort a sanctions-hit oil tanker being tracked by the United States, sharply raising tensions over the enforcement of Western energy sanctions.

The tanker, now called Marinera (formerly known as the Bella 1), has spent weeks evading a United States blockade after departing Iranian waters and attempting to reach Venezuela to load oil. According to ship-tracking data, it is now approaching northern European waters, an unusual route that analysts say suggests deliberate efforts to avoid interception.

United States surveillance aircraft and Coast Guard vessels have closely monitored the ship, which was previously accused by Washington of carrying illicit cargo linked to Hezbollah. Moscow has responded by reflagging the vessel, issuing diplomatic protests, and now, according to reports, deploying naval escorts.

The episode highlights the growing risks of confrontation at sea as Russia, Iran and Venezuela rely on "shadow fleets" to move oil under sanctions, and as the United States steps up efforts to choke off those flows amid broader geopolitical strains.