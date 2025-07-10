Russia denies peace process in Ukraine has reached deadlock

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . The Kremlin has dismissed suggestions that peace talks over Ukraine have reached an impasse, following remarks by United States President Donald Trump and the United States decision to resume arms transfers to Kyiv.



Peskov: "We have repeatedly said that it would be preferable for us to achieve our goals through peaceful political and diplomatic means, but as long as this does not happen, a special military operation continues, and the reality on the ground is changing every day."



Moscow reiterated readiness for a resolution, stating it still awaits a response from Ukraine regarding a new round of discussions. Meanwhile, Russia's military operation continues to shape the situation on the ground, following the largest drone strike of the war so far.