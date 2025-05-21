Russia denies delaying Ukraine peace talks

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . On Wednesday, Russia dismissed claims of dragging the peace process with Ukraine and confirmed no agreement on where talks will take place, despite suggestions about the Vatican for the next peace talks.



Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized ongoing discreet efforts toward a settlement but noted no official proposals have been received. Recent negotiations resulted in a prisoner swap but fell short of an immediate ceasefire.