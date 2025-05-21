English
Russia denies delaying Ukraine peace talks

Kremlin rejects claims of stalling and says no venue has been confirmed for next negotiations.

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. On Wednesday, Russia dismissed claims of dragging the peace process with Ukraine and confirmed no agreement on where talks will take place, despite suggestions about the Vatican for the next peace talks.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized ongoing discreet efforts toward a settlement but noted no official proposals have been received. Recent negotiations resulted in a prisoner swap but fell short of an immediate ceasefire.

Dmitry Peskov // Shutterstock

