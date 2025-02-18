HQ

Russia has once again voiced its firm opposition to NATO's involvement with Ukraine, demanding that the alliance disavow its 2008 promise to eventually offer the country membership. In a recent briefing, Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia's Foreign Ministry, said that simply refusing Ukraine's accession is no longer enough.

Instead, Russia insists that NATO must formally withdraw the commitment made during a 2008 summit in Bucharest, which stated that both Ukraine and Georgia could one day join the alliance. Zakharova also emphasized that Ukraine must revert to its 1990 declaration of sovereignty, pledging neutrality, non-participation in military blocs, and a non-nuclear status as the only path to security.

For Russia, NATO's expansion in post-Soviet states has been a central grievance, with President Vladimir Putin previously accusing the United States of ignoring Russia's legitimate security concerns. Despite calls for negotiation, Russia has made it clear that any peace deal would require Ukraine to renounce NATO ambitions, with no major territorial concessions on the table. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.