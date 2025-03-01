HQ

Russia wasted no time capitalizing on the fiery clash between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House, framing it as a humiliating blow to the Ukrainian president (via Reuters).

Former Russian leader Dmitry Medvedev gleefully remarked that Zelensky had received the reckoning he deserved, while state media seized on the spectacle as further proof of Ukraine's growing isolation.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova went as far as to suggest that Zelensky was fortunate to leave the Oval Office without more than just harsh words, portraying him as an ungrateful figure biting the hand that sustains him.

Hardline commentators in Moscow eagerly broadcasted the incident, branding it a turning point that would accelerate Zelensky's political downfall and further weaken Ukraine's position on the global stage.

With Trump openly questioning Zelensky's legitimacy, the Kremlin sees fresh opportunities to push its narrative that Ukraine's leadership is faltering and that military aid should be abandoned. For now, it remains to be seen how this dramatic episode will shape the fragile balance of power in the region.