We just got the news. Russia has reiterated that preparations for a potential summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and United States President Donald Trump are still in motion, even as the United States indicated earlier that talks might be over.

Kremlin officials stressed that no date has been finalized and emphasized that careful planning is essential. Both leaders are said to be focused on avoiding meetings that would waste time, while Moscow maintains its established stance on Ukraine.

Russian diplomats and Hungary now confirm that groundwork is progressing steadily, signaling that negotiations remain alive despite earlier skepticism from Washington.