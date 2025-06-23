English
Russia condemns United States strikes during meeting with Iranian foreign minister

Putin criticized the recent United States military action and reaffirmed support for Iran amid rising tensions.

The latest news on Israel and Iran. During talks in Moscow on Monday, Vladimir Putin told Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi that the recent American airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities were unjustified and destabilizing.

"The absolutely unprovoked aggression against Iran has no basis and no justification. For our part, we are making efforts to assist the Iranian people. I am very glad that you are in Moscow today, this will give us the opportunity to discuss all these pressing issues."

The meeting came just days after the US launched its largest military intervention in the region in years. Putin called the action unprovoked and reiterated Russia's willingness to support the Iranian people, while also warning that the situation may escalate further.

YEREVAN, ARMENIA - 1 OCTOBER 2019: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan, Armenia // Shutterstock

