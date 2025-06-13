English
Russia condemns Israeli strikes on Iran as violation of international law

Moscow blames Israel for escalating tensions and urges diplomacy over force.

The latest news on Israel and Iran. The Russian government has denounced Israel's latest military action against Iran: "We strongly condemn the use of force by the state of Israel in violation of the Charter of the United Nations and international law."

Moscow warned that the attack undermines ongoing nuclear negotiations and threatens broader regional stability. While Russia reaffirmed its close ties with Iran, it distanced itself from direct involvement, advocating instead for renewed diplomatic talks.

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL - February 20 2023: Israelis protest near the Knesset against plans by prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu new government to trample the legal. Placard - Bibi is Putin // Shutterstock

