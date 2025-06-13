Russia condemns Israeli strikes on Iran as violation of international law

Dansk
The latest news on Israel and Iran. The Russian government has denounced Israel's latest military action against Iran: "We strongly condemn the use of force by the state of Israel in violation of the Charter of the United Nations and international law."
Moscow warned that the attack undermines ongoing nuclear negotiations and threatens broader regional stability. While Russia reaffirmed its close ties with Iran, it distanced itself from direct involvement, advocating instead for renewed diplomatic talks.