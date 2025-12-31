Russia claims deployment of nuclear-capable missile system in Belarus

HQ

Russia has claimed it has deployed its new nuclear-capable Oreshnik missile system in Belarus, a move that would significantly reduce missile flight times to European capitals if confirmed. The announcement comes a day after Russia accused Ukraine of launching a large-scale drone attack on President Vladimir Putin's state residence in Russia's Novgorod region.

Footage released by Russia's defence ministry showed missile launchers moving through a snowy forest in eastern Belarus, with troops camouflaging vehicles and raising flags at an airbase near the Russian border. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said up to 10 Oreshnik systems would be stationed in the country, while Putin confirmed the missile had entered active service.

Ukrainian drone attack on Vladimir Putin's residence

The Kremlin has provided no evidence to support its claim that 91 Ukrainian drones targeted Putin's residence. Russian officials said all drones were shot down, but offered no images, debris, or damage reports. Local residents cited by independent media said they heard no explosions or air defence fire, and no air raid alerts were issued.

Ukraine has firmly denied the allegations, calling them fabricated. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Russia was using false claims to justify further escalation and to undermine diplomatic efforts. He also criticised countries that expressed concern over the alleged attack, saying such reactions played into Russian propaganda.

The developments come amid renewed diplomatic activity following talks between President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Donald Trump in Florida. While discussions on a possible peace framework continue, Moscow has reiterated its territorial demands, and the missile announcement may be intended to intimidate Europe and derail momentum toward a ceasefire.