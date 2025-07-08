Russia cautious on United States arms promises to Ukraine

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . The Kremlin responded cautiously to Trump's suggestion that the United States would increase its arms support to Ukraine (here), stating that it's unclear what specific weapons will be delivered. Here's what Peskov said:



"Obviously, supplies are continuing, that's clear. Obviously, the Europeans are actively involved in pumping Ukraine full of weapons."



"As for what kind of supplies and in what quantity Ukraine continues to receive from the United States, it will still take time to clarify this definitively."



"But at the moment, the United States is implementing a number of restrictions. We believe that these sanctions are illegal, and they harm not only our entrepreneurs, but also the entrepreneurs of the United States."



While European countries continue supplying Kyiv with military aid, Russian officials say there's too much inconsistency in United States messaging. Moscow also acknowledged potential for renewed trade ties, but criticized ongoing sanctions as harmful to both sides.