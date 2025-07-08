Russia cautious on United States arms promises to Ukraine

Dansk
The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. The Kremlin responded cautiously to Trump's suggestion that the United States would increase its arms support to Ukraine (here), stating that it's unclear what specific weapons will be delivered. Here's what Peskov said:
While European countries continue supplying Kyiv with military aid, Russian officials say there's too much inconsistency in United States messaging. Moscow also acknowledged potential for renewed trade ties, but criticized ongoing sanctions as harmful to both sides.