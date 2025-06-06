Russia casts doubt on future of last nuclear treaty with United States

HQ

The latest news on Russia and the United States . Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister has voiced on Friday growing pessimism about salvaging the New START treaty, citing the broken state of relations with Washington and new US defense plans as major barriers.

Moscow singled out Trump's proposed Golden Dome project as a destabilizing move, further complicating already-frozen arms negotiations. With the treaty set to expire early next year, experts warn that failure to replace it could revive nuclear arms competition.