Russia can now use military force to protect their citizens outside Russia's borders

HQ

Russia is seemingly very concerned about the safety of its citizens outside Russia's borders. President Vladimir Putin has now signed a law that allows the use of military force to protect Russian citizens abroad, as reported by Meduza and YLE.

This new law has been reported by many outlets over the past week, and now it's official. Russia may send its soldiers abroad to protect Russian citizens who are threatened with arrest, imprisonment, trial or conviction abroad or in international courts.

It has been estimated, that Russia seeks to justify even harsher actions in order to protect their so-called shadow fleet, which is doing their best to circumvent sanctions.