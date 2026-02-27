Russia calls on Afghanistan and Pakistan to halt fighting and negotiate

HQ

Russia has urged Afghanistan and Pakistan to immediately stop cross-border attacks and resolve their disputes through dialogue, as tensions along the 1,600-mile Durand Line flare. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized the clashes "do not bode well" and called for a cessation of hostilities.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova echoed the call, urging both sides to "abandon this dangerous confrontation and return to the negotiating table." Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is preparing a visit to Moscow next week, according to state news agency RIA, signaling potential mediation efforts by Russia, the only country to officially recognize the Taliban government...