member
World news

Russia bombs kindergarten in Kharkiv with children inside

"Thugs and terrorists can only be put in their place by force," Zelensky adds.

We just got the news that a Russian drone strike hit a kindergarten in Kharkiv on Wednesday morning, igniting a fire and causing casualties, according to Ukrainian authorities. The attack left one adult dead and several others injured, while dozens of children were evacuated unharmed but reportedly in shock. President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the assault as another deliberate act of aggression against civilians, calling it an insult to those seeking peace, while Ukrainian officials described the strike as part of a growing pattern of indiscriminate attacks on civilian infrastructure. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so in the post below or at the following link. Go!

