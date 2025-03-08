Russia blocks Telegram in two regions over security concerns

HQ

Authorities in two Russian regions, Dagestan and Chechnya, have blocked the Telegram messaging app due to security concerns, following reports that it could be used by enemies for organizing militant activities, according to TASS state news agency (via Reuters).

This decision, which has been endorsed at the federal level, comes after an increase in militant Islamist activity, including a violent riot at Makhachkala airport in 2023, which was fueled by Telegram messages.

Although Telegram has taken action against the distribution of harmful content in the past, the app continues to face scrutiny from Russian officials, with some suggesting that it might be unblocked in the future. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.