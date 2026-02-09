Russia blames Ukraine for alleged assassination attempt on senior intelligence general

HQ

Russian authorities on Sunday accused Ukrainian intelligence services of orchestrating a failed assassination attempt on General Vladimir Alekseev, a senior figure within Russia's military intelligence agency, after he was wounded in a shooting in Moscow on Friday. The Investigative Committee and the Federal Security Service said the alleged attacker had been identified and detained in Dubai before being transferred to Russia with the cooperation of authorities in the United Arab Emirates.

According to Russian investigators, the suspect traveled to Moscow late last year and was acting under instructions from Ukrainian intelligence to carry out what they described as a terrorist attack. Officials did not provide evidence to substantiate the claim. Alekseev, the first deputy head of the GRU, was shot multiple times outside a residential building in the Russian capital and remains under medical care.

Ukraine has rejected the accusations. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Kyiv had no connection to the attack, after Russia's foreign ministry publicly blamed Ukraine for the incident. The shooting adds to already heightened tensions between Moscow and Kyiv, as Russian authorities continue to frame internal security incidents as part of a broader conflict with Ukraine...