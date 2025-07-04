English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Russia becomes first country to officially recognise Taliban government

Russia welcomes new Afghan ambassador and pledges support on security and trade.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Russia and Afghanistan. Russia said on Thursday that it has officially accepted the credentials of Afghanistan's new ambassador, marking it as the first country to recognise the Taliban government since it took power.

"We believe that the act of official recognition of the government of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will give impetus to the development of productive bilateral cooperation between our countries in various fields," the ministry said.

Russia expressed intentions to deepen cooperation in security, counter-terrorism, and economic sectors such as energy and infrastructure. Afghan officials praised Russia's move, hoping it will encourage others to follow. As always, stay tuned for further updates.

Russia becomes first country to officially recognise Taliban government
Kabul, Afghanistan-05 16 2024: The white flag of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (pictured on Flag Hill, Kabul) has the words of the shahada (Islamic declaration of faith) written in the centre // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsRussiaAfghanistan


Loading next content