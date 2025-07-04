Russia becomes first country to officially recognise Taliban government

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Afghanistan . Russia said on Thursday that it has officially accepted the credentials of Afghanistan's new ambassador, marking it as the first country to recognise the Taliban government since it took power.

"We believe that the act of official recognition of the government of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will give impetus to the development of productive bilateral cooperation between our countries in various fields," the ministry said.

Russia expressed intentions to deepen cooperation in security, counter-terrorism, and economic sectors such as energy and infrastructure. Afghan officials praised Russia's move, hoping it will encourage others to follow. As always, stay tuned for further updates.